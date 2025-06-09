Oh, To Be Keanu Reeves Getting Straddled by Jonathan Groff

It was easily the best moment of the 78th Tony Awards (and yes, I correctly predicted many of the winners, thank you very much).

By Audra Heinrichs  |  June 9, 2025 | 10:31am
Given his delightful turn as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, it’s unfortunate that Jonathan Groff didn’t win a second Tony for Best Actor at Sunday’s award ceremony. And the fact that my prediction was partially incorrect? Well, all the more so. However, it was still a big night for my fellow Groff girlies for many reasons. Why? Well, his return as the King of England in the Hamilton medley, that suit, and, most importantly, the all-too-brief moment he straddled John Wick.

During Groff’s second performance of the evening, in which he sang a compilation of songs from Just In Time, he pulled an Ariana DeBose circa 2022 and hopped right onto Keanu Reeves‘ seat. No, literally. Somehow, Groff smoothly jumped up onto each one of his armrests (very smoothly, I might add) mid-song. Reeves, for his part, threw up two rock-and-roll hands. Watch it (repeatedly) here. Frankly, it was the best moment of the evening—except for each time one of my predictions was proven right. And Cole Escola‘s shade at Nicole Scherzinger‘s win.

Now, I know what you’re wondering: Why was Reeves there at all? Lucky for Broadway, he’ll soon star in an upcoming revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot alongside his Bill & Ted co-star, Alex Winter. And according to Winter, it was all Reeves’ idea. It’s a classic play, but as Winter told People on the red carpet, “I think every time the play is done, it’s different, because of who’s playing it. It’s very, very personal, and so we’re bringing ourselves to it.” Well, thank god for that!

Anyway, back to Groff. He’s an admittedly “wet” performer, and of that, I can personally attest. When I saw Just In Time a few weeks ago, I watched sweat quite literally pool from his body. They should’ve handed out slickers to the people seated nearest the stage, although I know a lot of people who’d pay good money to be in the splash zone—or straddle zone. So, good for Reeves that he got the experience free of charge!

I was—once again—right about most of this year’s Tony winners, from Darren Criss to Sarah Snook. [Variety]

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are dating! [Page Six]

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham and the girlie that reportedly caused a rift between him and his eldest brother, Brooklyn, have broken up. [Us Weekly]

Welp, Justin Bieber posted about “transactional love” on Instagram… [TMZ]

Tom Felton on J.K. Rowling: “The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York. And I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter, and she’s responsible for that. So I’m incredibly grateful.” [Daily Mail]

John Oliver made the grave mistake of likening Donald Trump and Elon Musk to Real Housewives. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson may have broken up, but that doesn’t mean he won’t promote her new film about a love triangle. [People]

