New York Doctor & Louisiana Mother Indicted Over Abortion Pills

On Friday, a grand jury in the West Baton Rouge Parish of Louisiana indicted a New York doctor, Dr. Margaret Carpenter, for allegedly prescribing and mailing abortion pills to a mother and daughter, who’s a minor, in Louisiana. The jury also indicted the mother, and Carpenter’s company, Nightingale Medical, PC. All three parties were charged with criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, which is a felony in Louisiana. In December, the state of Texas sued Carpenter for allegedly mailing abortion pills to a Dallas woman; Texas’ is a civil case that doesn’t involve criminal charges.

The Associated Press reports that this is the first case of a doctor facing criminal charges for mailing medication abortion to a different state since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling in 2022. New York is among several states that enforce shield laws, which protect abortion providers from facing legal threats for providing abortion care or mailing abortion pills to individuals living in abortion-banned states. Between these felony charges against Carpenter coming from Louisiana, and the lawsuit from Texas, anti-abortion leaders seem determined to challenge shield laws.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) shared a statement in support of Carpenter and warned that “overturning Roe v. Wade wasn’t the end of the road for anti-abortion politicians,” who have since increasingly set their sights on abortion-related travel, adults who help minors access abortion, and doctors who mail medication abortion to patients in abortion-banned states.