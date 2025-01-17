This Makes Me Want to Vomit

This month marks the 52nd anniversary of the now-defunct Roe v. Wade ruling, which anti-abortion activists are predictably celebrating by making everything worse. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Texas Right to Life—the state’s most powerful anti-abortion organization—as well as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office are actively recruiting men to file lawsuits over their ex-partners’ abortions. Texas Right to Life’s John Seago smugly revealed these plans to the Post in November and has since made some deeply chilling progress.

In December, Texas filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against a New York doctor who allegedly mailed abortion pills to a Texas woman. The lawsuit holds huge implications, as it’s the first one to challenge “shield laws,” which states like New York, California, and Massachusetts have to protect providers who mail abortion pills to states with anti-abortion laws. According to the Post, Paxton’s office learned about the case “as part of a broader abortion law enforcement operation the attorney general has quietly created,” specifically recruiting male partners with intimate knowledge of their partners’ reproductive choices.

As anti-abortion officials try to crack down on people taking abortion pills they buy online, they desperately need plaintiffs who can challenge websites like Plan C Pills or other out-of-state abortion providers—so they’re seeking out these plaintiffs among aggrieved, abusive male partners. Lawsuits like this can subject women to incredibly invasive proceedings that could expose them to state policing and public humiliation.

Per the Post, the unnamed Texas woman didn’t tell her partner about her medication abortion but asked him to drive her to the hospital, where a health worker told him she had been nine weeks pregnant. The man later found the abortion pills in their shared home.