Robert Downey Jr. Went to Johnny Depp’s Art Exhibition

In case you didn’t know, the very much not-canceled, self-purported artist known as Johnny Depp has a new art exhibition in New York City. Aptly entitled “A Bunch of Stuff,” the exhibit opened earlier this month at a gallery in Chelsea and claims to “illustrate his path through life; from early portrayals of his mother to series of works on identity, introspection and fame.” A reporter for the New York Post, on the other hand, called it an “ego bath” after viewing it.

Nevertheless, it’s garnered some praise—namely, from Depp’s peers. Pirates of the Caribbean producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, was present for the exhibition’s opening, and this week, another friend and “brother” dropped by: Robert Downey Jr.

“Wow…Don’t miss A Bunch of Stuff now on exhibition at the Starrett-[Lehigh] Building in NYC,” Downey wrote in a caption accompanying a video of the exhibition on Instagram. “My brother JD is an artist through and through, no surprise, just delight.”