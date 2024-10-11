Robert Downey Jr. Went to Johnny Depp’s Art Exhibition

"That's my boy!" the Oscar-winning actor said of Depp in a video posted to Instagram.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 11, 2024 | 9:58am
In case you didn’t know, the very much not-canceled, self-purported artist known as Johnny Depp has a new art exhibition in New York City. Aptly entitled “A Bunch of Stuff,” the exhibit opened earlier this month at a gallery in Chelsea and claims to “illustrate his path through life; from early portrayals of his mother to series of works on identity, introspection and fame.” A reporter for the New York Post, on the other hand, called it an “ego bath” after viewing it.

Nevertheless, it’s garnered some praise—namely, from Depp’s peers. Pirates of the Caribbean producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, was present for the exhibition’s opening, and this week, another friend and “brother” dropped by: Robert Downey Jr.

“Wow…Don’t miss A Bunch of Stuff now on exhibition at the Starrett-[Lehigh] Building in NYC,” Downey wrote in a caption accompanying a video of the exhibition on Instagram. “My brother JD is an artist through and through, no surprise, just delight.”

“That’s my boy! Alright, let’s take a look at the show,” Downey said at the beginning of the video, before filming various portions of the exhibition. On display is a number of self-portraits accompanied by a smug smattering of random objects like an ashtray that reads “Dinner without wine is like a day without sunshine.” Nevertheless, Downey, who concludes the video by blowing a kiss, seemed to love it. Ugh.

“Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary,” Depp told People about the project in September. “These pieces, born of different stages of my journey are a residue of a life lived. Creation is not always a comfortable process, but for me it’s a necessary one.” In case anyone was wondering how much it costs to see said “residue,” tickets are $40.00.

You know what they say: First step art exhibition, next step Pirates sequel.

