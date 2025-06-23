Johnny Depp Anoints Himself ‘Crash Test Dummy for #MeToo’

World War III might destroy us all this summer, but multiple nuclear bombs wouldn’t be strong enough to destroy Johnny Depp‘s victim mentality.

The purportedly canceled (I wish) actor spoke with the (British) Times in what the paper described as a “rambling four-hour session” in which he complained that his friends—and society—abandoned him. He is, of course, referring to the 2022 defamation suit he filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which turned the internet into an even worse misogynistic hellhole than it already was.

“I’ll tell you what hurts. There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air,” he said. (Name names, you chickenshit!) “And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me] because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice.” And…? Making what they deem to be the “right choice” is an important thing for a lot of people!