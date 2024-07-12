Tiffany Trump’s Mom Offers to Be Donald’s Vice President

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Next week is the Republican National Convention when the RNC will vote on its platform and Donald Trump—the convicted felon and adjudicated sexual assailant—will formally become the party’s presidential nominee for the third time. Trump will also announce his Vice Presidential pick after months of buildup and one person has hilariously volunteered for the job.

Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, recently did an interview with U.K. publication The Evening Standard in which she said of the 2024 campaign: “I am available if needed and I’m not sitting back anymore.” The outlet writes that sources close to Maples, mother to Tiffany Trump, “have suggested she is ambitious enough to take on the vice-presidency.” In response, she said: “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help.” First: lmao, and second, I don’t know if everyone is trying to help. What’s Melania been up to lately? Exactly.

Maples, who rattled off covid conspiracy theories in the interview, also said some gross things about Trump’s sexual assault of writer E. Jean Carroll. “I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead,” Maples said. “I don’t believe there was a crime done.”