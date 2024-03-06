What Does This Painting in the Harry Styles Fanfic Movie Make You Feel???

On Wednesday, the long-awaited trailer for The Idea of You arrived, and as someone who’s now watched it upwards of eleven times, it’s safe to say I will be seated among thousands of suckers when the movie premieres on Prime Video on May 2.

For those who don’t know, the film is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name which is, in essence, one lengthy Wattpad series. The story follows Solène Marchand, a thirty-nine-year-old art gallery owner in Los Angeles. After her divorce, Solène tries to bond more with her teenage daughter and instead, bonds a lot with a twenty-something, accented boy-bander with a boner for older women.

If the trailer is any indication, the film will follow the same trajectory. Anne Hathaway portrays the single mother in the midst of a fantastical fling with Nicholas Galitzine, the lead singer of an international pop phenomenon. The pair first crosses paths backstage at Coachella and the written-in-the-Indio-stars meeting prompts Galitzine’s “Hayes Campbell” to pursue Solène. Frankly, anyone who’s actually attended that cursed festival knows getting anywhere near a headliner’s quarters is impossible. Trust me, I’ve tried. But that’s not even the most unbelievable plot point in the trailer.

At one point, Campbell pays a visit to Marchand’s gallery under the guise of buying some paintings. Naturally, she directs him to one by her friend, Sarah, which apparently possesses so much power, the mere sight of it surges the room, and the pair get physical some thirty seconds later.

“What do you feel when you look at it,” Campbell asks.”Everything,” Marchand sighs.

I’m sure you’re wondering what splendor their eyes are taking in. I thought so. Well, here it is:

Let’s examine, shall we? So, it’s a kaleidoscopic forest flooded by irregular shapes in a sort of state of suspension. Personally, it summons to mind the optical illusion books of my youth—the kind I used to delight in when I didn’t have a job or require drugs to see life in such vivid color.

What does it make me feel? Firstly, a little sad that I have a job and require drugs (and a strong prescription) to see life in such vivid color. Secondly, profoundly curious about its creator—fictional and factual. Who was charged with producing this painting? Are they an actual artist, a prop master, or, god forbid, is this an AI portrait? If it’s the latter, what were they trying to communicate about this fictional painter? What—in the name of all that is holy—is Sarah’s story? I don’t want to stereotype but I feel like she might volunteer her time in a Santa Monica co-op, whip a Subaru Solterra, and paint to the sounds of “Galileo” by the Indigo Girls. You know, like “don’t share your magic mushroom chocolate with her, she might just eat it all” vibes.

Would I buy this painting? No. Something tells me Sarah is ungodly expensive so it’s likely I could afford it even if I wanted to. But, I guess, it actually does make me feel…a lot. Perhaps even enough to tune in just to see if she’s ever introduced. Hell, come to think of it, I am more curious about Sarah than I am about the fate of this mother and fake Harry Styles.

Now, I simply have to know: What does this painting make YOU feel?