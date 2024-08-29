Is the Taylor Swift Suite Life Over for Brittany Mahomes?

Listen up, haters! Brittany Mahomes supports Donald “Please buy my trading cards and maybe some bitcoin” Trump and JD “I’m terrified of childless women” Vance, and she doesn’t care if you know it.

On Wednesday, after a long weekend of calling out the haters who called her out for liking a racist and homophobic Instagram from Donald Trump, Mahomes doubled down on her support, liking a comment on one of her social media posts that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.” Damn. Haters found dead in a ditch.

Last week, Mahomes got in some trouble after she liked and unliked Trump’s “2024 GOP Platform” post, which included very-cool policy promises like, “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” “Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again,” “Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” and “Keep men OUT of women’s sports.” Cute!

The backlash was swift, literally, since Swifties were understandably not too happy that Taylor Swift‘s new BFF is MAGA. On Friday, Mahomes kind of addressed the backlash on her Instagram story: “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Bad grammar aside, if you watched this video of Trump hawking trading cards and continue to think to yourself, “Yes, that is a man I trust and respect,” I have to wonder if your brain is fully developed. Anyway.

Mahomes, who spent the weekend at Swift’s Rhode Island beach house, seemingly saw the Swifties continuing to drag her because on Monday, she posted another Instagram story. “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” the post read, which she reposted from another account. Underneath it, she wrote, “Read that again!”

people surprised that Brittany Mahomes is a trump supporter like there was never a doubt in my mind who she supported I took one look at the woman and knew — cat (@saidallthat) August 23, 2024

I guess enough people didn’t read it twice, because the social media backlash continued to continue, and then Mahomes liked that Trump/Vance comment on Wednesday, and here we are.

Brittany’s husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hasn’t endorsed a presidential candidate but told Time in April that he doesn’t want to “pressure anyone to vote for a certain president. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.” Sure. He also didn’t endorse anyone in 2020 but supported the “More Than A Vote” campaign, which is a nonprofit focused on African-American voting rights.

Meanwhile, Swift also has yet to endorse a candidate but she endorsed Biden/Harris in 2020, and people suspect she’ll eventually endorse Harris. This week, Swifties for Harris (which Swift has no affiliation with) raised $150,000 for the Harris/Walz campaign during their first virtual rally.

I doubt Mahomes will actually get booted from Swift’s suite this season (the Chiefs’ regular season opener is September 5, in case you were wondering…), but I can’t wait to watch and find out!