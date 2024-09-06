Taylor Swift Suite Watch: Is Brittany Mahomes Out?

pic.twitter.com/TlvT93HkSL

— v (@ViralThingz) September 5, 2024

Brittany Mahomes was markedly missing from Swift’s side. Multiple outlets—including what I suspect is Mahomes’ favorite, Fox News—clocked Mahomes’ absence, but I’ll note here that, several days ago, Jezebel was the first to speculate that her apparent support of Trump might cost her the key to the suite. Anyway.

Unlike the entirety of last season—where she spent most every game clinging to Swift—Mahomes spent this game posting through it. Her Instagram story shows her on the field with her daughter, Sterling, and later, in what appears to be a box of her own. Bummer. And not only was she apparently demoted, but she wore…cargo jeans *shudders*. If that doesn’t tell the story, I don’t know what does.

Now, Swifties know that Mahomes was just included in a gathering at Swift’s Rhode Island estate in August. Thus, her absence from Swift’s suite seems sudden (and if we’re being honest: kind of cynical). Swift might be cutting public ties with Mahomes thanks to her endorsement of Trump, but did she cut her private ones? In all likelihood, probably not. But I suppose we’ll have to wait and see!

In the meantime, Hallmark just revealed that a “Chiefs love story” (co-starring none other than Donna Kelce) is the premise of one of its forthcoming Christmas films.

Donna: +1, Brittany: -$30,000.