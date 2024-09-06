Taylor Swift Suite Watch: Is Brittany Mahomes Out?

Surprise, surprise. A certain Trump-backing WAG was missing from a certain pop star's suite at the Chiefs' season opener.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 6, 2024 | 10:15am
If you’re anything like me and watch professional football solely for the petty off-the-turf politics (read: I am, sadly, a Browns fan), the time has finally arrived, *cue NFL theme music.* That’s right. Football is back, baby. And with it, returns a billionaire pop star-turned-Canadian-tuxedo-wearing WAG.

On Thursday, the Chiefs opener saw Taylor Swift supporting Mr. Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce, obviously) in her usual fashion: jumping up and down a lot in a $30,000 box suite. Of course, Swift was surrounded by the usual suspects, including Kelce’s parents. But one former mainstay of the suite life appears to have checked out—perhaps against her will. You know who I’m referring to…

Brittany Mahomes was markedly missing from Swift’s side. Multiple outlets—including what I suspect is Mahomes’ favorite, Fox News—clocked Mahomes’ absence, but I’ll note here that, several days ago, Jezebel was the first to speculate that her apparent support of Trump might cost her the key to the suite. Anyway.

Unlike the entirety of last season—where she spent most every game clinging to Swift—Mahomes spent this game posting through it. Her Instagram story shows her on the field with her daughter, Sterling, and later, in what appears to be a box of her own. Bummer. And not only was she apparently demoted, but she wore…cargo jeans *shudders*. If that doesn’t tell the story, I don’t know what does.

Now, Swifties know that Mahomes was just included in a gathering at Swift’s Rhode Island estate in August. Thus, her absence from Swift’s suite seems sudden (and if we’re being honest: kind of cynical). Swift might be cutting public ties with Mahomes thanks to her endorsement of Trump, but did she cut her private ones? In all likelihood, probably not. But I suppose we’ll have to wait and see!

In the meantime, Hallmark just revealed that a “Chiefs love story” (co-starring none other than Donna Kelce) is the premise of one of its forthcoming Christmas films.

Donna: +1, Brittany: -$30,000.

