Taylor Swift Suite Watch: Is Brittany Mahomes Out?
Surprise, surprise. A certain Trump-backing WAG was missing from a certain pop star's suite at the Chiefs' season opener.
If you’re anything like me and watch professional football solely for the petty off-the-turf politics (read: I am, sadly, a Browns fan), the time has finally arrived, *cue NFL theme music.* That’s right. Football is back, baby. And with it, returns a billionaire pop star-turned-Canadian-tuxedo-wearing WAG.
On Thursday, the Chiefs opener saw Taylor Swift supporting Mr. Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce, obviously) in her usual fashion: jumping up and down a lot in a $30,000 box suite. Of course, Swift was surrounded by the usual suspects, including Kelce’s parents. But one former mainstay of the suite life appears to have checked out—perhaps against her will. You know who I’m referring to…