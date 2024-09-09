She’s Baaaaaack

Looks like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes—an apparent Trump supporter—are still tight. In other news: A lot of Swifties are winning the gold in mental gymnastics.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 9, 2024 | 10:24am
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had quite the weekend in the Big Apple. On Friday, the couple grabbed a slice in Brooklyn. Two days later, they attended Karen Elson‘s wedding (Karlie Kloss was also there) at Electric Lady Studios. And on Sunday, they made their way to the US Open for a doubles date with…Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Swift’s box suite at Arrowhead Stadium might’ve excluded Mrs. Quarterback at the season opener, but the one she occupied at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center sure didn’t!

Now, if you were online at all on Sunday, you likely already knew the ol’ gang got back together. Chances are you also saw that they went for dinner afterward. But in case you missed it (or were a little busy wading through the many reactions to Swift and Mahomes’ public reunion after the latter’s apparent Trump endorsement), here’s a quick recap.

On Thursday, it seemed like Mahomes had cost herself the key to Swift’s suite after her very public—and very mutualsupport of former president Donald Trump. But on Sunday, she returned to Swift’s side at the star-studded men’s final, where they hugged and generally looked happier than ever to be together. Hell, Mahomes and Kelce even wore hideous matching Gucci ensembles. Clearly, Swift isn’t all that bothered by the fact that Mahomes has become mutuals with the criminal, prolific liar, and accused rapist who recently faked her endorsement. Swift, I’ll note, has yet to comment or take legal action.

Naturally, the Swiftie side of the internet was rife with very normal reactions about her outing with Mahomes. One example: “just bc they have different political views doesn’t mean that they can’t be friends,” one user tweeted. Which read very similar to something Mahomes recently shared on her Instagram story: “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.” K!

Unfortunately, you’ll find similar statements—not to mention more lengthy ramblings from fans attempting to rationalize Swift’s chumminess with a person who “liked” a racist, xenophobic, and homophobic, etc. platform—across Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. At this point, it’s a basic fact that the majority of Swifties are adept at mental gymnastics. After this? They’re basically Simone Biles. However, there is also a telling number who are expressing disappointment in their idol—enough to prompt Tree Paine to pull at least a few strands of hair out.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m giggling.

