She’s Baaaaaack

is she not embarrassed even a little bit… pic.twitter.com/8W9v6PXt64

— victoria♡ ⸆⸉ ོ (@2tothelakes) September 8, 2024

On Thursday, it seemed like Mahomes had cost herself the key to Swift’s suite after her very public—and very mutual—support of former president Donald Trump. But on Sunday, she returned to Swift’s side at the star-studded men’s final, where they hugged and generally looked happier than ever to be together. Hell, Mahomes and Kelce even wore hideous matching Gucci ensembles. Clearly, Swift isn’t all that bothered by the fact that Mahomes has become mutuals with the criminal, prolific liar, and accused rapist who recently faked her endorsement. Swift, I’ll note, has yet to comment or take legal action.

Naturally, the Swiftie side of the internet was rife with very normal reactions about her outing with Mahomes. One example: “just bc they have different political views doesn’t mean that they can’t be friends,” one user tweeted. Which read very similar to something Mahomes recently shared on her Instagram story: “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.” K!

hey where are the people who made posts how they never doubted taylor bc she „dumped brittany“ now quick I wanna talk to you all 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7U0dfjXjhW — mimi (@schmimsi) September 8, 2024

Unfortunately, you’ll find similar statements—not to mention more lengthy ramblings from fans attempting to rationalize Swift’s chumminess with a person who “liked” a racist, xenophobic, and homophobic, etc. platform—across Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. At this point, it’s a basic fact that the majority of Swifties are adept at mental gymnastics. After this? They’re basically Simone Biles. However, there is also a telling number who are expressing disappointment in their idol—enough to prompt Tree Paine to pull at least a few strands of hair out.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m giggling.