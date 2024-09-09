She’s Baaaaaack
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had quite the weekend in the Big Apple. On Friday, the couple grabbed a slice in Brooklyn. Two days later, they attended Karen Elson‘s wedding (Karlie Kloss was also there) at Electric Lady Studios. And on Sunday, they made their way to the US Open for a doubles date with…Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Swift’s box suite at Arrowhead Stadium might’ve excluded Mrs. Quarterback at the season opener, but the one she occupied at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center sure didn’t!
Now, if you were online at all on Sunday, you likely already knew the ol’ gang got back together. Chances are you also saw that they went for dinner afterward. But in case you missed it (or were a little busy wading through the many reactions to Swift and Mahomes’ public reunion after the latter’s apparent Trump endorsement), here’s a quick recap.
