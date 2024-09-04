It was only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump acknowledged Brittany Mahomes’ apparent support. And it only took one week since Taylor Swift’s bestie went on a very pointed liking and posting spree for Trump to do just that.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.” The drama…

In case you missed it, Mahomes made headlines after she liked and unliked Trump’s “2024 GOP Platform” post, which, of course, included very-cool policy promises like, “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” “Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again,” “Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” and “Keep men OUT of women’s sports.”

Days later, Mahomes left less room for confusion when she liked a comment on one of her social media posts that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.” She then proceeded to repost the following quote: “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.” Beneath the repost, Mahomes left her own stamp: “Read that again!” Girl, I’ve read it at least three times, and guess what? It only got dumber.

Mahomes has yet to acknowledge Trump’s shoutout, but if we’re being honest, I’d be shocked if she did. After all, becoming mutuals with the guy who recently faked her most famous friend’s endorsement certainly wouldn’t help her keep her spot in the Swift suite this Chiefs season…