Alive Girl Is Accused of Plagiarism by Her Former Yoga Instructor

This week, Lauren Sánchez aka soon-to-be Mrs. Jeff Bezos aka “alive girl” was hit with a lawsuit from none other than…her former yoga instructor.

In the filing, Alanna Zabel, who claims to have taught Sánchez privately from 2007 to 2011, alleged that she and her former client engaged in “oral and written discussions spanning sixteen years” about Zabel’s idea for a children’s book entitled, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, which was published in 2023. The book, as I’m sure you can imagine, tells the harrowing story about a cat who flies to the Red Planet. Well, last week, Sánchez released her own children’s book, The Fly Who Flew To Space, about a fly who–hold onto your hats, everyone–flies to space.

According to Zabel’s suit, Sánchez is a copy cat–in literary work and likeness.

“In a nutshell, defendant has always demonstrated a desire to appear like plaintiff, an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard working and public service oriented yoga instructor,” Zabel said in the filing, attorney. By her account, she trusted Sánchez with “ the intellectual property and concept” of her book and now, as Sánchez promotes her own book, feels betrayed.

“The actions of defendant constitute intentional infliction of emotional distress as they were extreme and outrageous, carried out with the intent to harm plaintiff, driven by personal jealousy, and a personal desire to posture publicly as ‘philanthropic and caring,’” Zabel said. Though the women remained cordial in recent years, Zabel also noted the reason for which she suspended her yoga services was Sánchez’s “gossiping” and that she “couldn’t handle her personality anymore.” Zabel, I must remind, also accused Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, of sexting her back in 2022. As it turned out, Levine was sending similarly cringey messages to a lot of women.

For her part, Sánchez has yet to publicly comment on the matter and is instead, celebrating the release with the Kardashians. Go figure.

