Behold: Lauren Sánchez’s Bachelorette Party from Hell

Jeff Bezos’ bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, is back from yet another all-female mission–Operation Paris Bachelorette. Over the weekend, the billionaire bride descended on Paris with a guest list that will make you question if this is a friend group or the manifestation of a PR girl’s dream mailing list from 2014. Together, they did billionaire versions of all the classic bachelorette things, like drinking espresso martinis at the swanky Lafayette’s restaurant and taking a private chartered champagne boat ride through the Seine, and of course, posing for photos and captioning them, “Forever starts with friendship.”

I give you, our Sánchelorettes:

So, who are these women? And are they really friends with Sánchez? The list seems to fall into three categories: 1) Famous Brunettes, 2) Girlbosses, 3) Fancy wives. Our famous brunettes are, of course, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria. Kardashian has been friends with Sánchez since at least 2023, when Sánchez attended Kim’s 43rd birthday party in Beverly Hills. And as we all know, where Kim goes, Kris follows, so that should explain the connection there. Sánchez’s closest friend on the trip may actually be Longoria, whom she’s known for over twenty years. As for Perry, the two just went to space together. What could be more Bachelorette-invite-worthy than that? (I guess Gayle King’s invite got lost in the mail…

Our second category includes Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of the immigration advocacy nonprofit This is Humanity; Natasha Poonawalla, the executive director of India’s largest vaccine distributor; and Charissa Thompson, a Fox Sports host. Sánchez seems to have met Collins and Poonawalla through run-of-the-mill rich person networking and philanthropic events, while Thomspon and Sánchez likely met while they were both working in news media. Thompson also “hosted” the Blue Origin space launch, because you’ve got to have your space girlies with you on the big day. (Though once again I ask, where is Gayle King?!)

Finally, we have category three, which includes Lydia Kives, wife of Michael Kives, who Vogue described as a “Los Angeles super-connector,” and Veronica Grazer, wife of A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13 producer Brian Grazer. Rounding out our Fancy Wife category is October Gonzalez, wife to football player Tony Gonzalez, who also happens to be the father of Sánchez’s son, Nikko. Because the only thing that could bond two women more than traveling to space is having to deal with the same dude.

The women have since returned from Paris without incident, and Sánchez has already reunited with her hubby-to-be in Cannes. Maybe she’ll pick up a few more stars to round out her bridal party while she’s there? It’s never too late to fire up the ‘ol rocket and start making memories.

