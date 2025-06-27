Ranking Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Attendees Based on How Long They’ll Survive the Class Wars

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married today in Venice, Italy (though their celebrations continue through the weekend), and is anyone else a little on edge about the seemingly imminent class wars? The cost for the week-long nuptials reportedly sits somewhere in the realm of $50 million, and as the yachts, helicopters, and private jets of the 1% descend on the fragile floating city, protesters remain in the periphery.

“If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax,” reads a large white banner in the center of St. Mark’s Square. The temperature’s rising, literally and metaphorically. And as the ultra-rich gather in a UNESCO heritage site to toast each other, one thing is clear: It’s time to eat. (The rich.)

Here’s how long I think the Bezos wedding attendees would last once the Class Wars kick off:

11. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (And also Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Gone. Immediately. The only thing worse than a billionaire is a billionaire with White House clearance. These nerdy venture capitalists might not look like much sitting beside pop stars and A-list actors, but their quiet hoard of wealth conceals something more sinister. (Side note, Karlie Kloss? For what you did to Taylor Swift? You’re toast.)

Days alive: 15 minutes