By now, you’ve surely heard the news that—after months of dizzying rumors, divorce speculation, and paparazzi snaps of one very grumpy-looking Boston boy—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially called it quits. Or, in other words…Bennifer is bover.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” a source told People. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”