Here’s a Real Quick Bennifer Update

Every day for the last two months I’ve woken up, scrolled the internet, and tried hard not to click on any headlines about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And every single day I’ve failed.
So far this week, J.Lo was photographed taking a commercial flight from Naples to France for Paris Fashion Week; Ben had lunch with his daughter, Violet, while J.Lo vacationed in Italy; Ben was spotted without his wedding ring on Sunday…
Which brings us to today: Ben’s been spotted wearing his wedding ring again. (I know, these updates are whiplash-inducing.) Paparrazi photographed Ben leaving his office on Tuesday and he seemed to really make an effort to hang his ring hand out his car window. I don’t know what this means except that maybe they’re not getting a divorce this week.
The couple first sparked divorce rumors in May, amid reports that they were living in separate homes. It’s been a Blue Crush pipeline-sized wave of headlines ever since. More recently, they put their shared, $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market. “Sources” have since claimed the house was simply too big for them. Beyond that, Ben reportedly called their marriage a “fever dream,” and has “come to his senses,” while Jen is apparently sick of how grumpy Ben always is and is “over” trying to make the marriage work.” But who knows! Probably none of us, ever.
- Jimmy Kimmel talked about attending a Paul McCartney party. TBH, it sounded stressful! [People]
- The mom of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims was not happy to hear Ariana Grande say that Dahmer is one of her dream dinner guests. Very fair. [TMZ]
- Camila Cabello says she’s been making new friendships in the music industry. Happy for her! [Complex]
- Sheryl Crow is also mad at Drake! [AV Club]
- Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are fighting. [Page Six]
- Lisa Kudrow says she’s rewatching Friends to remember Matthew Perry <3 [Entertainment Weekly]
- Joe Alywn has returned to London. [People]