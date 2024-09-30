Lana Del Rey Is Supposedly Suffering From the Green-Eyed Monster

It’s been less than a week since Lana Del Rey tied the knot with her crawdaddy (also known as Jeremy Dufrene), and according to the Daily Mail, the Grammy winner is already jealous of Dufrene’s ex. Girl. Isn’t that the kind of thing you work out before you get married in the presence of a battery of boating equipment?

In an exclusive with the tabloid, “insiders” claimed Dufrene’s ex, Kelli Welsh, was impacted greatly by Del Rey and Dufrene’s union. For one, she’s reportedly no longer welcome in his home, which was “very upsetting” to her. Why would she want to go to her ex’s home? Well, her biological daughter—whom Dufrene helped raise—still lives with him. Additionally, Dufrene and Welsh supposedly have such a storied history (the former couple were reportedly on-again, off-again since they were teenagers, and until last October) that some of Welsh’s belongings were also still in his home. It gets messier.

Welsh, who was supposedly “blindsided” by the recent nuptials, learned that her belongings had been put into a storage facility. Among them? Her crystals—which were reportedly the chief target of Del Rey’s ire because they still carried her “energy” (which any self-respecting crystal-owner can affirm).

“Lana was especially keen on ridding the home of Kelli’s crystals,” one source said. “She told Jeremy that the crystals carry so much energy and she needed them gone.”

According to the source, Dufrene told Welsh that Del Rey insisted upon all of this because she is “jealous” of her and Welsh’s shared romantic history.

“She wanted to just start a new life with him and didn’t want any pieces of his past–especially with his ex of more than a decade,” the source added. Logically, I suppose I can’t blame her. But if my crystals had been put into a storage facility by my ex’s new wife, I’d likely be consulting a Louisiana witch.