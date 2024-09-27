Lana Del Rey Married the Alligator Boat Tour Man

On Thursday, Lana Del Rey tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide she went (sort of) public with just over a month ago. To borrow from a certain song of hers: When you know, you know…

According to the Daily Mail, the Grammy winner and Dufrene—reported father of two, suspected hunter of alligators, lover of Bass Pro Shop, employee of Arthur’s Air Boat Tours—exchanged vows during a small ceremony in the presence of family and friends in his hometown of Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

The outlet published a number of blurry photos of Del Rey walking down the aisle alongside her father, Robert Grant, and leaving the ceremony arm-in-arm with her new husband. There’s also a series of shots (clearly taken by drone) that show a tent—flanked by a lot of boating equipment—on the bayou where Dufrene lives and works. Given the pair have only been public for a little while and reportedly picked up a marriage license in Louisiana just this week, the nuptials are ever-so-slightly giving shotgun.

That said, the newlyweds reportedly met back in 2019, when Del Rey and some of her team took a boat tour with Dufrene. Alongside a photo series she posted to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, she wrote: “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x” Del Rey, I’ll note, isn’t the only celebrity guest Dufrene has guided through the bayou: His now-private Instagram account showed he’s also captained boats for Glen Powell and Emma Roberts.

In May, Del Rey tagged Dufrene in the caption of a photo in which she and two others pose in what looks like airboat gear. Then last month, Del Rey and Dufrene were seen holding hands backstage at the Reading Festival, and then again at a bar in Harrods in London. Once fans realized that the man in the baseball cap following her around wasn’t her bodyguard, Del Rey seemingly denied their relationship—perhaps an attempted diversion? But all of this seems pretty standard behavior for her, so congrats to the couple. I can’t wait for the album.