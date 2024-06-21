Lauren Boebert, Paragon of Virtue, Says 10 Commandments Should Be in Every U.S. Classroom

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Perhaps the most fucked-up thing to happen this week was Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) gleefully signing a bill requiring all public school classrooms to display the 10 Commandments, and daring people to sue him. (The ACLU did almost immediately, saying the law violates the separation of church and state.)

Sure, conservatives want to destroy public schools, but some people are getting a bit too excited about the development given their extracurricular activities. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), for example, said she not only supported the move but hoped it would go nationwide—which is certainly rich coming from a person who said her ex-husband only exposed himself to a teen because the girl begged him to and was herself caught on video getting handsy with her date and vaping at a traveling production of Beetlejuice. The venue called the cops on her for causing a disturbance and she then lied about the vaping part.

Boebert was on Steve Bannon‘s podcast, War Room, on Thursday and he asked her if people would be “melting down” if schools in her rural district had to display the 10 Commandments. “Certainly not,” Boebert said. “I think this is something we need all throughout our nation.” She praised Landry and called him “a great friend” before saying she was glad he signed the bill, because “we need morals back in our nation, back in our schools.” Folks, you heard it from the paragon of morality herself.

The venue for this discussion is extra amusing because Bannon has to report to prison on July 1 for contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee. Two saints right here!

Boebert says she wants the 10 Commandments displayed in every classroom in America “because we need morals back in our nation.” pic.twitter.com/LXfUYMEWI7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2024

Anyway, a quick reminder that Boebert is running in a different, more conservative district this year and is not doing very well. Prayers up that she’s sent into retirement.

Donald Trump challenged Joe Biden to a cognitive test but said the name wrong of the doctor who administered his. *Stares directly at camera.* [Associated Press]

The House Ethics Committee said it’s reviewing allegations that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, with one witness saying Gaetz paid her for sex. [Associated Press/ABC News]

Spoiler presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't qualify for next week's debate (!), a development he called "illegal." [CBS News]

Speaking of said debate, Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested that Joe Biden would be "hyped up" like he was at the State of the Union and should be drug tested. Seems like he's worried Trump will lose. [Mediaite]

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen is threatening to run for Congress in New York in 2026. [New York Magazine]

A GOP congressional candidate in Michigan apologized after posting a TikTok that featured an AI-generated voice of Martin Luther King Jr. "endorsing" him. [Detroit Free Press]

Indiana Republicans nominated an ultra-conservative Christian pastor for lieutenant governor over a state representative who had the backing of the top GOP candidate for governor. [ Associated Press

This has been your weekly Barf Bag, thanks for reading!