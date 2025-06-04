Meghan Markle Can’t Catch a Break

To start, let me reiterate that Jezebel is not here to tear down Meghan Markle. She seems like a kind-hearted person who tends to be a little cringe and a little too earnest. But I think the royal family treated her terribly and I’m all for her and Harry telling them to fuck off to go and build whatever kind of life they want for themselves.

That said, she either needs to fire her publicist or hire an astrologer or something. I’m convinced she has a gnarly birth chart that’s been throwing her through some insane transits for the past decade, because girl cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to public opinion.

Now, Brooke Shields is calling her out for being annoying.

In 2024, the two appeared on a panel for International Women’s Day, hosted by Katie Couric, at SXSW, and Shields recently recalled that Markle was being “too precious and serious.”