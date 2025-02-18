Meghan Markle Ditches American Riviera Orchard (But Is Keeping Her Jams!)
"I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I secured in 2022 and this is the moment," Markle said in an Instagram video about her rebranded lifestyle line. "And it's called As Ever." Whew. OK!Screenshots: Instagram CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
First things first, this is not a post hating on Meghan Markle. We are obviously not a British tabloid or the right-wing media and I think if Markle wants to live in California and make jam, then that sounds like a lovely life. However, I will never pass up on an opportunity to lightly poke fun at earnestness…especially an earnest celeb. So when Markle posted an Instagram video on Tuesday announcing that she’s rebranded her lifestyle line from American Rivieria Orchard to “As Ever,” I could not help but blog.
“Cat’s outta’ the bag!” Markle opens her video, wearing a breezy, white linen shirt and crouching down in what appears to be a garden. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long.” I, too, feel shock, Meghan.
“In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m really excited for, and also my business,” Markle continues. “Which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about.” You can say that again!”
She explains that she once thought American Riviera was “such a great name” because it’s her neighborhood and “a nickname for Santa Barbara,” except it limited her to only releasing items that were “manufactured or grown” in the area. Fair enough! She then explains that Netflix came on “not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in business,” and, because of that, she decided to ditch the name American Rivieria Orchard. (It lowkey sounds like Netflix told her to get rid of that shit.)
“I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I secured in 2022 and this is the moment,” she announces. “And it’s called ‘As Ever.'” Whew. OK! This is…fine. Does it sound like a line of Victoria’s Secret bath products? Yes. Did millions of girls on Tumblr reblog images of fireflies and star-spotted meadows with “As Ever” scrawled in cursive across the top in 2009? They definitely did. Does it remind me of a poem I wrote in my diary in fourth grade about having a crush on Peter M after we starred in the school play together? It does.
Nothing wrong with any of these things! But I would definitely not launch a lifestyle line inspired by them…
“‘As ever’ essentially means ‘as it’s always been,'” she says in the video. But in the caption of the video, she clarifies it for us even further: “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.'” We didn’t need this spelled out, love, but thank you.
“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” she writes in the caption. “I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”
And there we have it! American Riveria Orchard is no more. However, Markle assured us that As Ever will still include plenty of jams. Phew!
- I’ve never been more jealous of Meryl Streep than these images of her dancing with Jason Mamoa. [People]
- Incoming: new Chappell Roan single. [Vulture]
- Tyla is on the March cover of British Vogue. [Pop Crave]
- The Coyote Ugly cast is reuniting to help raise money for victims of the LA wildfires. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Brandon Sklenar addressed the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni legal drama. [Entertainment Weekly]
- Nepo baby alert! Kate Winslet is directing a movie her son wrote. [Just Jared]
- Brady Corbet, the director of The Brutalist says he made “zero dollars” from the film. [The Guardian]
- RIP to Candice Bergen’s husband, Marshall Rose. [Page Six]Join the discussion...
- Florida Removed the Pulse Memorial Rainbow Crosswalk Under the Guise of 'Safety' By Audra Heinrichs August 23, 2025 | 10:04am
- JD Vance Had a Busy Week Getting Booed at Shake Shack & Doing Putin Propaganda By Audra Heinrichs August 21, 2025 | 4:53pm
- Fooled Us All, Our Flannel Queen By Audra Heinrichs August 20, 2025 | 5:15pm
- Israel Continues to Justify Killing Journalists By Claiming They're Hamas Terrorists By Audra Heinrichs August 11, 2025 | 6:32pm
- ICE Is Working Hard to Get More of the Worst Americans to Join Its Ranks By Audra Heinrichs August 8, 2025 | 11:22am
- Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps By Alyssa Mercante August 7, 2025 | 4:04pm
- Cool! Diddy Still Doesn't Think He Did Anything Wrong By Audra Heinrichs July 31, 2025 | 3:29pm
-
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
-
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
-
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
-
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
-
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm