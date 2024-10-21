Did Cheryl Hines Catch RFK Jr.’s Brain Worm?

In the immediate aftermath of RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi‘s affair, it seems RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, was handling the news the way I would hope any woman would: worm-less—and ring-less—at Milan Fashion Week. Encouraging reports that Hines was “no pushover” and that divorce was likely, also made the rounds. However, lately, there seems to have been a shift. Not only was Hines by RFK Jr.’s side for his mother Ethyl’s memorial service, but the pair also just attended the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner together and looked…pretty damn cozy. If your stomach is strong enough to see just how cozy, here’s a video of Hines stroking his face with her finger.

While she’s been mostly silent on her husband’s “inappropriate relationship” with Nuzzi, Hines—with her ring back on—kind of addressed it on the red carpet at the Groundlings 50th Anniversary Event in Los Angeles.