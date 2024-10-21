Did Cheryl Hines Catch RFK Jr.’s Brain Worm?

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress suddenly seems suspiciously happy with her husband despite that whole Olivia Nuzzi scandal...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 21, 2024 | 10:08am
In the immediate aftermath of RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi‘s affair, it seems RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, was handling the news the way I would hope any woman would: worm-less—and ring-less—at Milan Fashion Week. Encouraging reports that Hines was “no pushover” and that divorce was likely, also made the rounds. However, lately, there seems to have been a shift. Not only was Hines by RFK Jr.’s side for his mother Ethyl’s memorial service, but the pair also just attended the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner together and looked…pretty damn cozy. If your stomach is strong enough to see just how cozy, here’s a video of Hines stroking his face with her finger.

While she’s been mostly silent on her husband’s “inappropriate relationship” with Nuzzi, Hines—with her ring back on—kind of addressed it on the red carpet at the Groundlings 50th Anniversary Event in Los Angeles.

“Lots of emotions with rumors!” Hines told Us Weekly.“But, it will all be in my book. I’m writing a book. I’ve been taking notes—serious notes!” A book? Of serious notes??? OK!

Bizarrely, Hines then went on to gush about the key to a successful marriage.

“There has to be a connection,” Hines said. “There’s, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, ‘OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment.’ And, you know, a lot of times it’s funny and you can lean over and say, ‘This is crazy balls,’ and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing.”

So, her husband’s fling with a political reporter during his failed presidential campaign is just one of those “crazy balls” moments? Got it.
Finally, Hines praised her family for being “fun,” not “boring,” and helping her appreciate the “little moments and not take anything too seriously,” even though she finds herself in “very serious situations.”
“They’re fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough,” she said. “And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way.”

I hate to speculate on anyone’s health, but I’m pretty sure the worm never died and, in fact, just found a new home…

