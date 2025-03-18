Ken Paxton Rot in Hell Challenge

Since Texas issued its near-total abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, nearly two dozen women sued the state, claiming the ban endangered their lives; the state’s GOP continues to introduce anti-abortion legislature, most recently as January, when they introduced three separate bills to ban medication abortion; and at least three women have died due to delayed care as a result of the ban.

Now, Texas’ infamous anti-abortion attorney general, Ken Paxton, has charged a Houston-area midwife, making it the first time authorities have filed criminal charges under the state’s abortion ban.

The 48-year-old midwife owns and operates three health clinics in the Houston area, and was charged with illegally performing an abortion and practicing medicine without a license, according to a statement from Paxton’s office. She could face life in prison and at least $100,000 in fines if convicted.

According to the Texas Tribune, court records show she was first arrested on March 6 for practicing medicine without a license and released on a $10,000 bond the next day. She was arrested again Monday morning along with one other employee, and with the additional abortion charge; both are being held on $500,000 bonds for performing an illegal abortion and $200,000 for the medical license charges (though the state recommended each be held on a million-dollar bond), according to the Washington Post. Court records detail that the midwife and employee allegedly attempted an abortion on a person twice in March, and the midwife performed an abortion on a different person earlier this year. Paxton’s office also filed a restraining order to close the clinics.

“In Texas, life is sacred,” Paxton said in a statement Monday. “I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted. Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”