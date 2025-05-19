Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was ‘Anti-Natalist’ Who Condemned Procreation

Early Saturday morning, a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, was struck by a bomb that injured four people and appeared to kill the suspect behind the bombing, a 25-year-old man identified by the FBI as Guy Edward Bartkus. New information is still coming to light about the suspected terror attack on the American Reproductive Centers clinic, but what we already know is disturbing: Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, described the bombing as both an “act of intentional terrorism” and “the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the attack “tore through the clinic and sent debris blocks away.” One community member said they heard the blast from nine blocks away and their roommate heard it from their home six miles away.

The outlet reports that the attack “ripped the building in half,” but, thankfully, the clinic’s director said in a statement that no patients and no embryos were harmed because the clinic was closed at the time: “Our lab—including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged. Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is.”

Here’s what we know so far about Bartkus’ possible motives and the extensive digital footprint he appears to have intentionally left online before the attack.

What happened to the suspect?

Law enforcement sources told the Times that the attack on the American Reproductive Centers clinic involved such a large amount of explosives that the bomb “shredded [Bartkus’] remains” in his car, even as he “may not have intended to be killed in the blast.” FBI investigators say they believe Bartkus was attempting to livestream the attack. At the same time, a website that appears to be linked to the blast states, “Here you can download the recorded stream of my suicide & bombing of an IVF clinic,” though no recorded stream exists. Speaking of the website…

What we know about the suspect’s possible motives

Law enforcement officials say they’ve uncovered a trove of materials online that appear offer alarming details about the suspect’s motives. These include social media accounts, a website containing a manifesto, and a YouTube account offering details about explosives and a planned attack on a fertility clinic. On the website that FBI officials believe was created by Bartkus, he describes himself as “anti-life,” a “pro-mortalist,” and an “anti-natalist” who condemns procreation. His end goal, he wrote, is “sterilizing this planet of the disease of life” because “life can only continue as long as people hold the delusional belief that it is not a zero sum game causing senseless torture, and messes it can never, or only partially, clean up.”