Trump Effectively Greenlights Anti-Abortion Violence

It was never a secret what Donald Trump and his cabinet of deranged, pro-forced birth advisers would do once elected: continue to restrict abortion rights and inevitably put pregnant people and health providers in even greater danger.

At the end of last week, likely hoping his actions would go unnoticed, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists who were convicted for not only illegally barricading abortion clinics, but in some cases, violently attacking patients and clinic staff, as well as stealing aborted embryos and fetal tissue. In a statement shared with Jezebel, Center for Reproductive Rights President Nancy Northrup called the pardons a “get-out-of-jail-free card inviting anti-abortion extremists to step up their attacks on reproductive health clinics with impunity.”

Among the pardoned are anti-abortion leader Lauren Handy, and her co-defendants, who, in May, were sentenced to about five years in prison for invading a Washington, D.C., clinic in 2020. Handy also famously stole five aborted fetuses from an abortion clinic in 2022 and illegally kept them in her home; this was part of a broader scheme to have photos of the fetuses submitted into evidence during her trial in order to create a highly inflammatory spectacle that would further malign abortion clinics, and likely mobilize even more violent protesters. While invading the D.C. clinic in 2020, one of Handy’s co-defendants assaulted a nurse who then sprained her ankle; another knocked a woman experiencing labor pains to the floor and then blocked her from entering the clinic.

Despite these actions, Trump declared on Thursday that Handy and her co-defendants “should not have been prosecuted” and praised them for being “peaceful pro-life protesters.” He pardoned all of them: Jonathan Darnel of Virginia; Jay Smith, John Hinshaw, and William Goodman, all of New York; Joan Bell of New Jersey; Paulette Harlow and Jean Marshall, both of Massachusetts; Heather Idoni of Michigan; and Herb Geraghty of Pennsylvania. Trump also pardoned 13 others who were convicted on federal charges of using physical force to block access to clinics. Additionally, many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who also received pardons last week were known in their communities for harassing abortion clinics.