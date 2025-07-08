After Cierra Ortega’s ‘Love Island’ Exit, Her Parents Ask Everyone for ‘Basic Human Decency’

Cierra Ortega is out of the Love Island villa.

Last week, Love Island fans braced for impact after screenshots from February 2023 of Ortega using an anti-Asian slur began circulating online. Eventually, more screenshots of her using the slur surfaced, as well as screenshots of people calling her out, which she appeared to ignore. Demands that Ortega be removed from the show came quickly. And on Sunday, 15 minutes into the real-time reality show, narrator Iain Stirling struck an unusually solemn tone as he announced, “Welcome back to Love Island USA. Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single.” (Nicolandria stans…your time has come.)

But as anyone who watches Love Island can attest, getting dumped from the Villa is one thing. Returning home to the mountains of social media backlash that racked up during your time away (contestants don’t have access to their phones or the internet while on the island) is another. Case in point: former contestant Yulissa Escobar, who was booted earlier in the season for her own use of racial slurs. (Message to Love Island producers: work on your vetting process.) Since then, she’s used social media to crash out, double down, repent, and then calmly discuss her experience returning to a torrent of online hate.

While Cierra has yet to make a statement of her own, her parents have already asked for the cyberbullying to stop.

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives. We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her,” her parents wrote on Cierra’s Instagram story on Monday.

“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that.”

Her parents’ statement comes amid a season where production already had to release multiple warnings to fans about cyberbullying. First, it was over the intense backlash to Islander Huda Mustafa, whose behavior was deemed “toxic” by the fandom. Next, it was scrutiny of Casa Amor Bombshell Vanna Einerson, whose appearance sparked a new round of “how much filler is too much?” discourse that had online estheticians and amateur sleuths analyzing her face from every possible angle and digging up her high school photos to determine the exact age she started getting lip injections.

Vanna has since said that, when she turned her phone back on, the hate was so overwhelming that she had a breakdown in her hotel—one that led fellow dumped Casa girl Coco Watson to pray over her. (Just a reminder, Vanna’s only crime was getting a chin implant—which she actually denies, by the way.)

“The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made,” Cierra’s parents’ message continued.

“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they concluded. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy. – With love, Her family.”

So, what happens next? On the one hand, getting backlash and being booted from a reality TV show for using a racial slur is fair enough. On the other hand, what responsibility do producers and fans of the show have toward the mental health of its contestants, even when they’ve done something wrong?

If Monday night’s delightfully low-stakes baby challenge episode was any indication, the producers are just as desperate as the fans to right this season’s vibes ahead of Sunday’s finale. It can’t all be on Amaya Papaya. That girl has been through too much.

Anna Kendrick has a type and, unfortunately for her, it’s male comedians. [ has a type and, unfortunately for her, it’s male comedians. [ Page Six

Rachel Zegler also has a type (her co-stars). [ also has a type (her co-stars). [ People

You can’t ever accuse Jojo Siwa of not making choices! [Pop Base]

of not making choices! [Pop Base] Nicholas Hault is a Brad Pitt superfan. Devastating. [Entertainment Weekly]

is a superfan. Devastating. [Entertainment Weekly] Jennifer Aniston is on vacation with a hot hypnotherapist. [Just Jared]

is on vacation with a hot hypnotherapist. [Just Jared] Lana Del Rey is “constantly up on all the news between the Israel Palestine conflict.” [ is “constantly up on all the news between the Israel Palestine conflict.” [ Billboard

Jessi J shares a breast cancer update: “Results = I have NO cancer spread.” Thank God<33 [Pop Crave]

shares a breast cancer update: “Results = I have NO cancer spread.” Thank God<33 [Pop Crave] Blake Lively will be deposed by Justin Baldoni ‘s lawyers next week. [DailyMail]

will be deposed by ‘s lawyers next week. [DailyMail] Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have broken up. [ It looks likeandmay have broken up. [ Us Weekly