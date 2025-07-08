After Cierra Ortega’s ‘Love Island’ Exit, Her Parents Ask Everyone for ‘Basic Human Decency’
"We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced," her parents wrote on her Instagram Story following Sunday night's episode. "But what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that."
Cierra Ortega is out of the Love Island villa.
Last week, Love Island fans braced for impact after screenshots from February 2023 of Ortega using an anti-Asian slur began circulating online. Eventually, more screenshots of her using the slur surfaced, as well as screenshots of people calling her out, which she appeared to ignore. Demands that Ortega be removed from the show came quickly. And on Sunday, 15 minutes into the real-time reality show, narrator Iain Stirling struck an unusually solemn tone as he announced, “Welcome back to Love Island USA. Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single.” (Nicolandria stans…your time has come.)
But as anyone who watches Love Island can attest, getting dumped from the Villa is one thing. Returning home to the mountains of social media backlash that racked up during your time away (contestants don’t have access to their phones or the internet while on the island) is another. Case in point: former contestant Yulissa Escobar, who was booted earlier in the season for her own use of racial slurs. (Message to Love Island producers: work on your vetting process.) Since then, she’s used social media to crash out, double down, repent, and then calmly discuss her experience returning to a torrent of online hate.
@yulissaaescobar You can hold people accountable without destroying them. Sorry if I’m rambling.. #LoveIslandUSA #yulissa #lovergirl #LoveIsland #yulissaescobar #cierra #huda #austin #chelly #olandria ♬ original sound – Yulissa Escobar