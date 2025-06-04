Thanks to These Stellar Men and a Bogus Study, the FDA Will Needlessly Investigate the Abortion Pill 

A round of boos is in order for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who’s successfully used his platform as a United States lawmaker to publicize bogus research from a far-right organization to pressure the Food and Drug Administration into needlessly reviewing the safety of the abortion pill. Boos are always in order for Hawley, but he deserves a lot more of them this week.

In April, Hawley wrote a letter to Dr. Marty Makary, the head of the FDA, alerting him to a fake “study” that claimed mifepristone wasn’t safe and urging him to restrict access to the medication. During a recent congressional hearing, Hawley also brought up the study to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and asked if he thinks it means the FDA needs to re-review the drug. Kennedy said the study is “alarming” and revealed he had already asked Makary to do a “complete review.” Hawley tweeted the exchange, writing, “That’s a win for life.” (Gag.)

On Monday, Makary responded and told Hawley that yes, the FDA will now waste time investigating a medication that’s already been determined safe and effective. So much for small government, I guess?