Sen. Josh Hawley Introduces Severe Restrictions on Abortion Pills, Citing New Junk Science Report

On Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a bill to restrict the abortion pill mifepristone, citing an anti-abortion junk science report that was published last week, and is at the heart of the anti-abortion movement’s latest strategy to pave the way for a national ban on medication abortion. Hawley’s “Restoring Safeguard for Dangerous Abortion Drugs Act” would restore 2011 restrictions on medication abortion that were imposed by the Food and Drug Administration, needlessly requiring in-person visits for doctors to prescribe the medication, which most commonly involves the pills mifepristone and misoprostol. This would ban telemedicine access to abortion pills, which accounts for 20% of all abortions in the U.S. and has been crucial to help people in abortion-banned states get care. Hawley’s bill would require follow-up, in-person visits and ban use of medication abortion past seven weeks.

“The data shows 1 in 10 women who take mifepristone experience adverse health effects, like going to the ER or suffering from sepsis. The FDA needs to act to protect women now,” Hawley said in a press release announcing the bill. Last week, Hawley wrote a letter to pressure the Trump-run FDA to reinstate previous restrictions on mifepristone, including ending telemedicine prescriptions for it and rolling back FDA approval from 10 weeks to seven. In Hawley’s letter, he cited a biased, right-wing report misrepresenting medication abortion as unsafe.

Hawley’s bill comes as anti-abortion leaders are zeroing in on that report as a new pathway to potentially ban the medication, according to a Wednesday report in Politico. The report was published by the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank, last week, and claims to show widespread complications and side effects stemming from the use of abortion pills. According to Politico, on a Zoom call attended by top anti-abortion leaders across the country, the movement refers to this strategy as “Rolling Thunder.”

About two-thirds of abortions in the U.S. are medication abortions, which most commonly involve the pills mifepristone and misoprostol. Both were approved by the FDA 25 years ago after rigorous testing and research showed the medications are highly safe and less likely to result in serious complications than Tylenol.