Trump’s FDA Nominee Squirmed During Questions on Medication Abortion

On Thursday, a Senate committee held a confirmation hearing for Dr. Marty Makary, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, a role that could drastically reshape access to medication abortion. Makary, a surgeon and researcher, is a Fox News contributor who has spouted anti-abortion disinformation on air and been lauded by Catholic Vote as a “pro-life physician.” During the hearing, Makary was asked repeatedly whether he’d change FDA regulations on prescribing mifepristone—the first drug in the medication abortion regimen, which comprised nearly two-thirds of all abortions in 2023—and he repeatedly dodged, saying only that he’d commit to reviewing the data.

The data is exceptionally clear that mifepristone is safe and effective for ending a pregnancy, and that the drug can be safely prescribed via telehealth. In 2021, the Biden administration’s FDA allowed remote prescribing rather than the previous three-visit protocol, and now one in five of all abortions are done via telemedicine. Political appointees suggesting that the data needs to be reviewed again is a strong signal that mifepristone access is in jeopardy.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, got to ask the first question, and it was about the 2021 change to no longer require an in-person visit. Cassidy called it concerning and referenced a case in which a Louisiana mother allegedly obtained mifepristone for her daughter, a minor, from a doctor based in New York. Cassidy didn’t mention the familial connection, only that “someone” else got the prescription. (Local officials have claimed the abortion was coerced but haven’t provided evidence to back that up. Even if it were true, that’s not a reason to ban telemedicine nationwide.) Cassidy asked if Makary would reinstate the in-person appointment requirement if confirmed.

“To hear of someone being coerced into taking these drugs is deeply disturbing, I would even suggest criminal,” Makary responded. “I have no preconceived plans on mifepristone policy, except to take a solid, hard look at the data and to meet with the professional career scientists who have reviewed the data at the FDA and to build an expert coalition to review the ongoing data which is required to be collected as a part of the REMS program, the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation strategy.”

Kristan Hawkins, the president of the anti-abortion group Students for Life, celebrated the question and Makary’s answer: