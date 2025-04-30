Josh Hawley Calls on FDA to Restrict Abortion Pill Based on Bogus ‘Study’ from Right-Wing Org

In March, Dr. Marty Makary was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Food and Drug Administration—but not before squirming through his hearing when asked about medication abortion. He said he had no “preconceived plans” to restrict current access, but that he would review the data. Mifepristone is the first drug in the medication abortion regimen, which comprised nearly two-thirds of all abortions in 2023; conservatives want the FDA to end telemedicine prescriptions of the drug, and roll back approval from 10 weeks of pregnancy to seven.



Makary, a researcher and surgeon, reiterated last week that he had “no plans” to restrict access to the drug, but added that “if the data suggests something or tells us that there’s a real signal, we can’t promise we’re not going to act on that data.” Cut to Monday, when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote a letter to Makary citing a bogus “study” from a right-wing group as a reason to slash access to the medication.

The “study” is a data analysis published on the website of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, notably not in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Perhaps seeking to gussy up this little paper, EPPC did say that people who participated in the research “have a history of academic research and peer-reviewed publication.” One must then ask: why didn’t they submit this analysis to a journal? Perhaps because they wanted to use a title like “The Abortion Pill Harms Women: Insurance Data Reveals One in Ten Patients Experiences a Serious Adverse Event.” Actual studies on mifepristone don’t have titles like that. We should also note at this juncture that EPPC’s president emeritus is Ed Whelan, the guy who argued in a bizarre Twitter thread that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was innocent of sexual assault by referencing Google Maps and Zillow floor plans.

EPPC claims that its analysis of insurance data shows that about 10% of patients prescribed mifepristone between 2017 to 2023 had serious adverse events such as sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or an emergency room visit, which is higher than what the FDA reports. But mifepristone isn’t just used for abortions—it can be prescribed for miscarriage management. As journalist Garnet Henderson pointed out, EPPC’s definition of “mifepristone abortions” could have turned up claims of people who were given mifepristone without misoprostol, the second drug in the medication abortion regimen, or of people who never even took the drug.