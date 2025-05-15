‘Manhood’ Author Asked Brain Worm Host to Use Bogus Right-Wing ‘Study’ to Restrict Abortion Pills

There’s nothing like two conservative men—one who wrote a book called “Manhood” and the other who had a worm eat part of his brain—using fake research to talk about whether Americans deserve access to the abortion pill to brighten up your week.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had back-to-back congressional hearings, where lawmakers grilled him about vaccines and getting rid of 20,000 employees from his department. “My opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” he told Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.). “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me.” Two perfect sentences from the person in charge of the health and well-being of all Americans.

But Kennedy and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also had a brief exchange over the abortion pill, mifepristone, and a bogus far-right “study” that claims the FDA’s labels are wrong and the medication isn’t safe.

Currently, you can get a telemedicine prescription for the abortion pill up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, which the FDA approved in 2021. Conservatives want the FDA to roll that back to seven weeks. Hawley, specifically, has been obsessed with this. On April 28, he wrote a letter citing the “study” to Dr. Marty Makary, the head of the FDA, declaring, “The time to act is now. It is time to revisit and restore the FDA’s longstanding safety measures governing mifepristone.”