They Survived a 2-Year Legal Harassment Campaign for Helping Their Friend Have an Abortion
Jackie Noyola and Amy Carpenter learned their friend's abusive ex dropped the suit on Thursday. “We’re excited for the win, but mad, too—through these stressful 19 months, the silver lining was we’d have our day in court," Carpenter told Jezebel.Photo: Getty Images Abortion
On Thursday night, Texas residents Jackie Noyola and Amy Carpenter breathed a sigh of relief. After nearly two years of being the target of a legal harassment campaign for helping their friend self-manage an abortion and exit an abusive relationship, their saga finally came to an end. Their friend’s ex, who sued Noyola and Carpenter alleging wrongful death and conspiracy, dropped the lawsuit, just as it was about to go to trial this month.
“We’re excited for the win, but mad, too—through these stressful 19 months, the silver lining was we’d have our day in court, everyone will know the facts and our real story, so it’s frustrating that’s just taken away,” Carpenter told Jezebel. “It’s frustrating that bullying, harassment, all of that can be brought to you, then your chance to tell your story is taken, too.” Similarly, Noyola says she’s “grateful” for this outcome, but it’s complicated by her anger that their friend’s ex “now walks away with no consequences” for what he put them through.
In March 2023, within months of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling, we faced a terrifying first: A Texas man named Marcus Silva, aided by the notoriously underhanded anti-abortion attorney Jonathan Mitchell, filed a “wrongful death” lawsuit against three women (who include Carpenter and Noyola), claiming they helped his ex-wife have an abortion in July 2022 “without [his] knowledge or consent.” The suit argued abortion is murder; it didn’t directly invoke Texas’ abortion laws, but it reflects the model of Texas’ SB 8, which opens the door for people to sue anyone who allegedly helped someone have an abortion for at least $10,000. Silva and Mitchell sought $1 million in damages.
Confusion about abortion laws (which are, indeed, very confusing) has become a uniquely terrifying tool at the disposal of abusive partners: In June 2024, the National Domestic Violence Hotline published a survey on reproductive coercion showing that since Dobbs, 5% of over 3,000 survey respondents (close to 200 people) said abusive partners threatened to report them to police or other authorities for considering having an abortion. Another 5% said abusive partners threatened to sue or take them to court if they sought abortion. In 2023, the Hotline reported a 99% surge in calls about reproductive coercion in the first year after Dobbs.
“This case was about using the legal system to harass us for helping our friend, and scare others out of doing the same,” Carpenter said. “The claims were only dropped because they had nothing. We did nothing wrong, and we would do it all again.”
Breaking: An important post-Dobbs lawsuit, filed by a TX ex husband against three women who allegedly helped his ex wife obtain abortion pills, has been dismissed. This was a big test case in the antiabortion fight against abortion pills — and it went nowhere. pic.twitter.com/YAGhBTBJmP
— Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) October 11, 2024
