Trump Keeps Canceling Interviews While Suggesting Kamala’s Seasonal Allergies Make Her Unfit to Serve

Welcome back to Barf Bag. This Friday feature, highlighting the most vomit-inducing news of the week, is typically a subscriber-only benefit. But in these final weeks before Election Day, we’re making Barf Bag available to all readers. (Feel free to still subscribe!)



In recent days, former president Donald Trump—who could become the oldest person elected president—has backed out of interviews with 60 Minutes, CNBC, and NBC News, plus the NRA canceled a rally in Georgia where Trump was scheduled to appear. The cancellations come after Trump refused to do a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on October 23. (Harris will participate in a town hall that night instead.)

The 78-year-old has been rambling on the campaign trail for months about Hannibal Lecter and wind turbines and at a rally this week he spent 40 minutes bopping along to music rather than taking questions. News outlets are finally covering his mental state as the real issue that it is, yet Trump has the gall to claim that it’s Harris who’s not fit to serve because of her health.

This week, the White House released a summary of Harris’ medical report saying that the 59-year-old is in “excellent health” and has a history of seasonal allergies that have never been severe. The doctor who wrote it, Army Colonel Dr. Joshua Simmons, concluded that Harris “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as president.