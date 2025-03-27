Kristi Noem Used Imprisoned Men as Props in Fascist Propaganda Video

For the last two weeks, at the behest of President Trump, ICE agents have been detaining people almost indiscriminately, from green card holders at airports, to legal residents and students over their political speech protesting genocide. At the same time, the administration has also overseen a horrific project to ship anyone perceived to be a member of the Tren de Aragua gang to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador called the Terrosim Confinement Center. Known as CECOM, the facility is notorious for its brutal human rights abuses and hard labor requirements imposed on prisoners. Mother Jones and other outlets have reported that many of these men received no due process—they were merely singled out for being Latino and having tattoos, and were sent to CECOM without being convicted of any crimes.

In a particularly dark turn, on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stopped by CECOM to film a staged, glorified TikTok standing in front of an overcrowded cell filled with imprisoned men in varying states of undress. The imagery was appallingly racist, as Noem, a well-dressed, wealthy white woman, posed in front of imprisoned brown men denied basic civil rights and used as props. The imagery is pure, fascist propaganda.

“If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you can face,” Noem says in the video. “Know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Again: Many of the roughly 230 men the Trump administration illegally shipped to El Salvador are not convicted of any crimes. Entering the country illegally, alone, isn’t a crime but a civil offense. Amid ongoing litigation suing the administration for its wildly illegal actions, no one has confirmed the identities of the individuals they’ve sent to CECOM, nor the crimes they allegedly committed. A recent court order barred the administration from carrying out further, illegal flights to El Salvador, but a new lawsuit against the administration alleges that it has defied this order.

Per Mother Jones’ reporting, family members of at least one of the men, a local baker, say he wasn’t involved in any gang activity, and was singled out by ICE officers for being Latino and having a tattoo—in his case, an autism awareness tattoo to honor his little brother who has autism. Other men who were sent to CECOM without trial include a gay barber who was legally in the U.S. seeking asylum, and who was reportedly repeatedly beaten by CECOM guards. CECOM is notorious for its harsh conditions. Prisoners are packed in crowded cells, only allowed outside for 30 minutes per day, and barred from communicating with family or receiving visitors, per Amnesty International.

Houston-based immigration attorney John Dutton told Mother Jones that if ICE officers “notice” Latino men have tattoos, “they’re just taking them into custody, no more questions to ask.” Dutton said he estimates he has about a dozen clients who have been arrested because of their tattoos. Dutton also alleges at least one of his clients may have been taken to CECOM without any paperwork or notice to his family, before any trial could take place.

These are some of the men Noem may have been using as props for her Wednesday video.

Elsewhere in the U.S., reported human rights abuses are rampant in ICE detention centers, where students who hold green cards and, this week, Fulbright scholar Rumeysa Ozturk, are being sent for constitutionally protected political speech. On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed to reporters that he had personally revoked Ozturk’s visa and boasted, “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas.” The total number of revoked visas, he said, “might be more than 300 at this point.” Anyone who makes speech that Rubio and the Trump administration deem “antisemitic”—which, of course, means critical of Israel—can be stripped of legal status and sent to an ICE detention center.

At one detainment center in Miami, several immigrant women told USA Today this week that they were held “like sardines in a jar” and denied access to food, water, or a toilet. Guards allegedly ordered them to urinate on the floors—the same floors on which they were ordered to sleep.

These are the everyday realities of the second Trump administration and the United States’ sweeping, shameful descent to total authoritarianism. The administration is building the foundation for anyone, regardless of legal status, to be effectively kidnapped by ICE for political speech that Trump dislikes, and for anyone deemed to be a “gang member”—across obvious lines of race and class—to be shipped to what is essentially a hard labor camp in El Salvador without legal proceedings. And, all the while, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem will be there to wear a $50,000 watch and film TikToks.