ICE Barbie Calmly Continues Press Conference While Henchmen Drag Senator Away

This week, our fascist president deployed thousands of National Guard members and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles, where residents protested ICE raids targeting the city’s Latino community. (These raids may or may not be happening because Stephen Miller recently got cucked.) When a Latino Senator interrupted the Homeland Security Secretary to ask about this, he was forcibly removed from the room and handcuffed.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem held a Thursday news conference at the FBI headquarters in Los Angeles, where she essentially claimed that troops were needed because the city was descending into anarchy. “We are not going away,” she said. “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.” So the military is occupying U.S. cities now?

Around this point, California Sen. Alex Padilla (D) entered the room and walked toward Noem. Agents immediately confronted him, at which point he said, “I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary.” The agents pushed him out of the room, tackled him to the ground, and put him in handcuffs. Padilla, we must note, is the first Latino elected to represent California in the Senate.

Noem continued speaking, pausing only for a few moments before resuming her authoritarian apologia. ICE Barbie stays cold as ice.

Here is footage that Padilla’s office shared with reporters:

FULL clip of agents throwing Sen. Alex Padilla to the ground and handcuffing him.Officers threw him and held him to the ground even while he is seen as not resisting.Footage from Sen. Padilla’s staff — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2025-06-12T18:55:39.604Z