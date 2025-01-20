Inauguration Day 2025: Jezebel Edition

5:15 p.m.: Rep. Nancy Mace, who’s been tweeting dumb shit all day, just tweeted this dumb photo.

All of DC is out celebrating Donald Trump this weekend. The People’s President! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cbcKzeAfKq

5:05 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy has reportedly already stepped down from running DOGE alongside Elon Musk because he’s going to run for governor of Ohio???? OK????

3:20 p.m.: Kim Kardashian posted Melania Trump on her Instagram story and people are annoyed…

Kim Kardashian shares photo of Melania Trump at the inauguration on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/e3TmtsEEZM — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2025





3:10 p.m.: Ivanka Trump’s dress color is certainly a choice!

Ivanka Trump was really serving Gilead realness today, huh? pic.twitter.com/Bs1U40bT5m — not so peachy babe (@peachy_baabe) January 20, 2025



3:00 p.m.: Current mood.

2:59 p.m.: Elon Musk *appeared* to give a Nazi salute during his remarks at the Capital One Arena.

Elon Musk just did a Nazi salute at the Capitol One Arena in Washington pic.twitter.com/mrUkVyEd0j — René #FreePalestine 🟥🚩🇵🇸 (@rcmoya84) January 20, 2025

2:40 p.m.: Unfortunately, the clips of Musk standing behind Barron during Trump’s Inauguration speech are hilarious.





2:35 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spotted not talking to billionaires at the Inauguration luncheon.

One senator at the Inauguration luncheon who does not seem to be chasing the billionaire tech titans to talk: Sen. Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/SQ7frhpRby — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025



2:30 p.m.: The New York Times reports that a growing number of Trump supporters are gathering outside a D.C. jail where a dozen Jan. 6 criminal defendants are being held.

2:15 p.m.: In case you missed it! (Good for you!) Here’s a quick recap of Trump’s first speech as our 47th president, in which he basically just seemed to read aloud from the 900-page Project 2025.



2:00 p.m.: LOL to this German translator.

“How long do you want to stay on this shit?” shouts frustrated German live translating Trump’s inauguration speech pic.twitter.com/8TeWby2GyQ — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 20, 2025

1:50 p.m.: Also, feels offensive to say today, but, Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day…

1:48 p.m.: Hillary Clinton laughed when Trump said he was going to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Same!

Hilary Clinton reacts to Donald Trump declaring he will rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. pic.twitter.com/nCESoCF6tN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2025

1:45 p.m.: In his remarks to the overflow room, Trump said that the 2020 election was rigged and he would have won California this time if it wasn’t for “lost ballots.”

“You know, in places like California, we did great. But when they send out like 38 million ballots, and nobody knows where the hell they’re sending them, but then they come pouring back,” he rambled, while Speaker Mike Johnson nodded along behind him.

Trump claims he would’ve won California last year if not for election fraud (this is a lie) pic.twitter.com/yiBkZLaBgC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

1:30 p.m.: Another fun fact is the weather in D.C. today is 21 degrees, but the wind chill makes it feel more like 11 degrees. Obama’s first inauguration, which was held outdoors, was 28 degrees with “wind chill values in the mid teens.” And the last time an Inauguration was moved indoors was for former President Ronald Reagan’s second Inauguration when it was seven degrees with a wind chill that made it feel like minus 20.



So much energy spent by Trump trying to justify holding the inauguration inside, which was done to prevent the optics of a smaller crowd than his predecessors. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 20, 2025



1:25 p.m.: In remarks to the overflow room, Trump says Melania told him to take out any lines about January 6. “I was going to talk about the J6 hostages,” Trump said, before adding, “You’ll be happy because it’s action, not words, that count, and you’re going to see a lot of action.” OK!

Trump is now using his first unscripted remarks as president to rant about the “January 6 hostages” and to suggest Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the violence that day pic.twitter.com/OLMFXyZiRs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025



1:20 p.m.: Weird if true…

Donald Trump will reportedly be signing executive orders in front of a live audience at Capital One Arena today. pic.twitter.com/5rvIWlHf8W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2025

1:15 p.m.: From the archives: Here’s Every Word Jezebel Used to Describe Donald Trump in 2015



1:10 p.m.: Trump forgot????? to put his hand on the bible while taking the oath of office.

As he swore the oat of office, Trump did not place his hand on the Bible. pic.twitter.com/xQaHNrjXhJ — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 20, 2025

1:00 p.m.: Sick! The Proud Boys marched through D.C. while Trump was sworn in.

A group of Proud Boys carrying pro-Trump and anti-antifa signs marched on the streets in Washington as Trump prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. [image or embed] — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington.com) January 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM

12:55 p.m.: Despite reports that the Trumps hate Don Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, she was at all the pre-Inauguration festivities over the weekend. Though, she was absent from the actual Inauguration ceremony.

12:50 p.m.: There’s no “designated survivor” for today’s ceremony.

NBC News’s @KellyO: “There’s no designated survivor today, and we don’t know why.” — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 20, 2025

12:45 p.m.: Underwood went a cappella for her “America the Beautiful” performance after the sound fucked up.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood goes a cappella at Trump inauguration after sound issues. https://t.co/9NubfHvTtt pic.twitter.com/pVWi7cnP6W — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2025



12:43 p.m.: Disappointing! Carrie Underwood is not wearing an American flag dress.

12:30 p.m.: “This dumbass canal and gulf stuff is like purely from his 5-year-old’s brain.” —Kylie Cheung

President Trump says he will sign an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” “America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth.” https://t.co/Cf3H576MLO pic.twitter.com/UyGkB8Ufna — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2025

12:20 p.m.: The general consensus of Trump’s speech in the Jezebel Slack was, “This is so embarrassing.”

12:17 p.m.: Reminder that Billy Ray Cyrus will be performing at some point today.

No wonder why Miley Cyrus hates her dad. pic.twitter.com/uT6kqvllUp — Winters Politics 🖤 (@WintersPolitics) January 20, 2025

12:15 p.m.: Soooo, whitehouse.gov has been updated, and, huge yikes. “The whole page is just a trump fan cam.” —Kylie Cheung

12:14 p.m.: Another tweet for the soul.

12:13 p.m.: Trump addresses the nation, beginning with “The golden age of America begins right now.”

“Actually the ‘golden age of America’ was when we were all on tumblr IMO….”—Kylie Cheung