It Must Suck to Be Such a Whiny Little Bitch

What would you do if you were a white male with billions of dollars and seemingly a lot of extra time on your hands? If you answered anything other than “destroy a social media app and buy a U.S. election” or “go on a podcast to complain about companies not being man enough,” then you’d be wrong! Sorry!
“Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy. I think that that’s all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing.” Must be hard to be one of the top five richest people in the world and still be a whiny little bitch.
“It’s one thing to say we want to be kind of like welcoming and make a good environment for everyone and I think it’s another to basically say that ‘masculinity is bad,’” he continued. “And I just think we kind of swung culturally to that part of the—the kind of—the spectrum.” He later added that martial arts really helped him embrace this new alpha male perspective, because being with male friends, where they can “beat each other,” has been a “positive experience.” Neat!
“I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive,” he said. Zuck has three daughters with his wife, Priscilla Chan, so, my thoughts and prayers to them at this time.
I don’t know what any of this nonsense means, but it’s definitely in the same ballpark of men complaining that they’re “too afraid to say anything to women anymore” after the #MeToo movement made it clear that women prefer not to be sexually harassed. Also, in addition to peddling plenty of fake news here in the U.S., let’s not forget that negligence at Facebook basically incited genocide in Myanmar. Is that the type of aggression Zuck is longing for??
Speaking of fake news, earlier in the week, Zuckerberg made headlines by announcing that Meta is ending their fact-checking program for being too “politically biased.” He also said remaining content moderators will have to move from California to Texas in order to “help remove the concern that biased employees are overly censoring content.” As Jezebel’s Kylie Cheung previously pointed out, Texas bans gender-affirming care and has one of the country’s strictest abortion bans—which makes it “hard to think of anything more ‘politically biased’ than being forced by your employer to live in a state that accords more rights to fetuses than pregnant people.”
Also last week, Meta announced it was ending their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs (DEI), in addition to removing transgender and nonbinary themes from Messenger and getting rid of some of its hate-speech protections for the LGBTQ community. I guess trying to curb hate speech is just way too girly.
In 2021, Meta banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram following the January 6 insurrection. But Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund in December and Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago following the election. Sucks to suck, Zuck.