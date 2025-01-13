It Must Suck to Be Such a Whiny Little Bitch

What would you do if you were a white male with billions of dollars and seemingly a lot of extra time on your hands? If you answered anything other than “destroy a social media app and buy a U.S. election” or “go on a podcast to complain about companies not being man enough,” then you’d be wrong! Sorry!

On Friday, Joe Rogan released his latest podcast episode featuring Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook, now Meta, who’s recently made a somewhat whiplash-inducing pivot from being a vocal critic of Trump to becoming another ass-kissing sycophant. In their nearly three-hour interview, Zuckerberg talked to Rogan about his passion for hunting invasive pigs in Hawaii and complained about how companies just aren’t masculine enough anymore.

“Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy. I think that that’s all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing.” Must be hard to be one of the top five richest people in the world and still be a whiny little bitch.