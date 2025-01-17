Come Chat With Jezebel on Discord During Trump’s Inauguration

By Jezebel  |  January 17, 2025 | 5:29pm
Photos: Getty Images Art: Kylie Cheung EntertainmentPolitics
Come Chat With Jezebel on Discord During Trump’s Inauguration

On Monday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated for the second time. Carrie Underwood’s going to sing and the guest list is basically just of manosphere influencers and sycophantic tech bros. It’s going to be super annoying and the next four years are going to suck. Michelle Obama will not be attending and, if Jezebel’s Instagram comments are any indication, a lot of people will not be watching. I salute them. But if you can’t tune out or can’t look away, join Jezebel on Discord so we can all chat and share social media jokes and memes.

Since you’re reading this post, it means you’re subscribed to Jezebel, which means you have access to our Discord server! Nice! Jezebel staff writer Kylie Cheung will be signing on at 12 p.m. ET. We also made Inauguration Bingo cards, if you’re into that.

Here’s our Discord link one more time. See you there and good luck to us all.

 
