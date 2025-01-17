Come Chat With Jezebel on Discord During Trump’s Inauguration

On Monday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated for the second time. Carrie Underwood’s going to sing and the guest list is basically just of manosphere influencers and sycophantic tech bros. It’s going to be super annoying and the next four years are going to suck. Michelle Obama will not be attending and, if Jezebel’s Instagram comments are any indication, a lot of people will not be watching. I salute them. But if you can’t tune out or can’t look away, join Jezebel on Discord so we can all chat and share social media jokes and memes.

