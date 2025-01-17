What the Hell, Let’s Play Inauguration Bingo

Well, here we are: On Monday at 12 p.m. ET, Donald Trump will be inaugurated for the second time. Personally, my emotions have volleyed between a dark, bottomless sense of dread that feels like it’s trying to suffocate my cells one by one, and a numb, dead-eyed apathy. Some days, it’s a little bit of both, and those days make me feel I’m one of the last people alive in a horror movie, but I’ve realized I absolutely will die, so I’ve cracked and am just maniacally laughing. How do you feel?!

So in the spirit of maniacally laughing, we at Jezebel have thrown together a little Bingo game, because why not have a bit of unhinged fun while we still can? This time next year, it might be illegal for women to laugh on the internet or even at all, let alone poke fun at our Great and Mighty Dictator , I mean president. If you’re pulling a Michelle Obama and ignoring it all, I salute you. But if you decide to tune in because you can’t turn away, then grab a Bingo card from below and follow along. Post your results on Bluesky, Threads, Twitter, or Instagram, and tag @Jezebel. If you get Bingo, your prize is that you had a nice little distraction during what will surely be remembered as the beginning of the end of American democracy. Good luck to us all.