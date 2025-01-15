Maybe More Democrats Should Skip the Inauguration

Monday is Inauguration Day, and I am feeling perfectly normal and OK about the beginning of four more years of President Donald Trump, thank you very much! As news trickles in about who is and isn’t attending, on Tuesday, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama shared that Michelle will not be.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the straightforward statement says. The office hasn’t commented on why Michelle will be absent, and they really don’t have to. I think it’s clear she doesn’t want to hear Carrie Underwood sing.

Michelle was also absent for Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week—which Barack and the other former ex-presidents and their spouses attended—and there’s some speculation that this is because Michelle would have been seated next to Trump.

Nonetheless, Barack felt the need to put out the standard, feel-good statement on the beauty of bipartisanship and American democracy—a flawless system of government that just handed us on a silver platter back to a man who’s joked that journalists should be shot. “This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues,” Barack said. “In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace—even to people with whom we deeply disagree..”