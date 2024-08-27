Even Fox News Hosts Thought Jesse Watters’ Rape-y ‘Joke’ About Kamala Harris Was Gross

We may have found one thing normal people and (some) Fox News hosts can agree on: Jesse Watters is weird and his alleged “jokes” are sexual harassment. On Monday night, while discussing Harris’ foreign policy positions during a segment on The Five, Watters suggested Harris wouldn’t know what she was doing in the Situation Room, and from there, it all got very gross.

“What is her foreign policy? This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander in chief,” Watters said. “We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes. She’s gonna get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

At this point, even Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro seemed to take issue. “Whoa, Jesse, I don’t like that,” Pirro said. “Take it back.” In a surprised tone, Perino added, “Jesse Watters.”



Watters: She’s going to get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her Jeanine: I don’t like that Watters: Not in a sexual way pic.twitter.com/xmtAjShIwT — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2024

“Have their way with her, control her! Not in a sexual way,” Watters unhelpfully tried to clarify, adding that it was a joke and he meant his words “figuratively.” Of course, there’s only one meaning to “have their way with her.” It’s a gross, rape-y comment for all the obvious reasons, all the more terrible given the unsettling rates of sexual assault in the military.

Since Watters’ show, social media users have called his comments a “rape joke” and it’s sparked a wave of internet backlash, including from the ex-wife of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. “There are many things to worry about, but Kamala being manhandled in the situation room is not one of them,” Kerstin Emhoff said.

Speaking of ex-wives, after 10 years of marriage to his first wife, with whom he shares two kids, Watters finalized his divorce in 2019, which is the same year he married his new wife, who he met while she was working as his intern. Their, err, love story began when Watters deflated her tires, while she was still his intern. “She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car,” he boasted on his show in 2022. Lovely, lovely stuff.

Watters himself—jokingly, of course—said on his show after his “joke” that his mom would find his comments “disgusting.” Cool, maybe you should listen to her more, asshole.