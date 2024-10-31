Kim Kardashian’s 8-Year-Old’s YouTube Account Is Gone After Anti-Kamala Harris Post

Looks like Saint West violated the YouTube contract he signed with his mom.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 31, 2024 | 9:46am
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian Dirt Bag
This week, Kim Kardashian learned the hard way that 8-year-olds can’t be trusted on the internet—least of all an 8-year-old born to two of the most (in)famous people on the planet.

According to reports from the Daily Beast and the Daily Mail, Kardashian was forced to delete her son Saint West‘s YouTube account. Why? Well, according to screen recordings, he was posting some content that took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris. I know, I know. The child of Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West displaying dubious politics? Knock me over with a feather.

On Tuesday, the account attributed to the younger West appeared to have posted a video that showed a photo of Harris on the bottom of a shoe worn by a cartoon character. Said cartoon then looks at the bottom of his shoe and declares: “I stepped in shit.” By Wednesday, West’s channel had been removed, and people looking for it were met with the following message from YouTube: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Kardashian has not endorsed Harris or Donald Trump—classic behavior to keep your not-getting-taxed options open. However, Kanye West has repeatedly embraced Trump (and Nazism!), so it’s not exactly a mystery where Saint might have picked up on anti-Harris messaging.

In September, Kardashian told her followers that while she was allowing her son to have an account on the platform, all content posted to the channel would have to meet her parameters. She even posted the contract he signed.

“I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them,” one stipulation read. “I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Looks like a certain extremely wealth 8-year-old was not, in fact, listening to the rules!

