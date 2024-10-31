Kim Kardashian’s 8-Year-Old’s YouTube Account Is Gone After Anti-Kamala Harris Post

This week, Kim Kardashian learned the hard way that 8-year-olds can’t be trusted on the internet—least of all an 8-year-old born to two of the most (in)famous people on the planet.

According to reports from the Daily Beast and the Daily Mail, Kardashian was forced to delete her son Saint West‘s YouTube account. Why? Well, according to screen recordings, he was posting some content that took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris. I know, I know. The child of Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West displaying dubious politics? Knock me over with a feather.