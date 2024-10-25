2 Reasons to Vote for Kamala Harris
The next President could nominate replacements for septuagenarian Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Which candidate do you want making that call?Photos: Getty Images AbortionPolitics 2024 Election
The Democratic party has put progressive voters in a monumentally horrible position: Ignore the fact that the U.S. is helping facilitate the Israeli government’s genocide of Palestinians, or help elect Donald Trump and allow the GOP to enact a national abortion ban.
To some people, the answer is to stop voting for Democrats, believing that they can “punish” the party into policy change. But the stakes are so much higher than in 2016, or even 2020, and the consequences of a possible second Trump presidency go far beyond federal abortion restrictions. Some voters might imagine a world where leaders like Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, or Chuck Schumer move further left if they lose in November. But forget party elites: Millions of everyday Americans will be punished if Trump wins, and they’re the same people whose rights are constantly under attack at the Supreme Court.
Since the Supreme Court tilted to a 6-3 conservative supermajority with three Trump justices, it overturned Roe v. Wade, dramatically expanded gun rights, unraveled environmental regulations, blocked student debt relief, gutted anti-discrimination laws, effectively declared that presidents are kings, gave itself more power to undo laws passed by Congress, and much, much more.
The next president could make multiple Supreme Court appointments, and if it’s Trump, that could ensure a conservative court for decades to come. Voting for Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t just a vote to protect abortion rights or sustain democracy, it’s a moral choice to keep the court in check. (To the objectivity police reading this: Yes, this is an essay in which I’m arguing that a national abortion ban is bad. I admit to being biased on the subject of forced pregnancy and childbirth.)
If people thought recent Supreme Court rulings were bad, conservatives are nowhere near satisfied. At risk are precedents protecting the right to marriage equality, same-sex intimacy, and even the ability to use birth control. The court could uphold laws banning gender-affirming care for minors, which clears the way to ban care for transgender adults. Trump’s plan for militarized mass deportations, which could sweep up even legal immigrants, would no doubt land at the Supreme Court. And, of course, the crackpot legal theory of fetal personhood could imperil in-vitro fertilization and overturn state abortion ballot measures.
If Trump wins, it’s all but certain that both Justice Clarence Thomas, 76, and Justice Samuel Alito, 74, will retire and be replaced with younger, even more strident versions of themselves. Republicans are already very excited about the prospect of Trump appointing more than half of the court, which “no president has done since Franklin D. Roosevelt,” according to NBC News. Roosevelt served three terms, but Trump could achieve it in just two.
While the 6-3 majority wouldn’t change, a court with five GOP justices ages 60 or under could hold that supermajority for another 25 years, at a minimum. And if a Democratic appointee dies under Trump, we could see a 7-2 court.
.@StrictScrutiny_ has been saying this for months. If TFG wins, Alito and Thomas are likely to step down… and will be replaced by much younger movement conservatives. And this 6-3 super-majority will endure for another generation.
Those are the stakes. https://t.co/BdCN8aBE79
