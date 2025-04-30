Missouri’s Anti-Abortion AG Subpoenas Local Abortion Fund for Private Records

Despite Missouri decisively voting to protect a right to abortion in November, there’s no low to which anti-abortion officials in the state won’t go. Since February 2024, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has been leading a legal war on Planned Parenthood Great Plains, baselessly accusing them of trafficking minors out of state to access abortion while the state’s total ban was still in effect. Bailey’s evidence is a highly edited video from the anti-abortion extremist group Project Veritas, where an undercover anti-abortion activist poses as an uncle trying to help his underage niece get an abortion out of state. In the video, a Planned Parenthood employee tells him this is possible. Bailey’s case remains ongoing, even though, as of February, abortion is legal in Missouri again.

Most recently, Bailey subpoenaed the Missouri Abortion Fund to get them to submit years’ worth of private records. His office claims to be seeking communications between MAF and PPGP for evidence of PPGP illegally transporting minors to seek out-of-state abortion care, even though MAF isn’t even a party in the case—no one in the Project Veritas video even mentions them.

Thankfully, on Monday, Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs temporarily blocked Bailey from accessing MAF’s records, with a permanent ruling on the matter tabled for a later date, according to the Missouri Independent. However, Jacobs also denied Planned Parenthood’s requests for Bailey’s witch hunt to be thrown out altogether, even as an attorney for PPGP pointed out that, now that abortion is legal in the state, Missouri’s case against them should no longer be applicable.

Earlier this year, Missouri Republicans introduced a bill to establish a state-run registry to track pregnancies and identify and monitor pregnant people “at risk for seeking an abortion.” The bill remains under consideration in the legislature. In 2019, the state’s health director had to resign after he was caught keeping a spreadsheet of Planned Parenthood patients’ menstrual cycles. So it seems clear that Bailey’s efforts to access records of everyone the MAF has ever helped are part of the state’s broader, long-running effort to surveil and terrorize abortion seekers.