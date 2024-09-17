Women Share Their Abortion Ban Horror Stories After Project 2025 Adviser Smugly Says They’re Fake

During last week’s presidential debate, Kamala Harris confronted former President Trump about the consequences of his abortion bans: “Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail, and she is bleeding out in a car in the parking lot—she didn’t want that,” Harris said, in response to Trump’s lie that most people supported Roe v. Wade being overturned. Harris was referring specifically to the story of Jaci Statton, a young Oklahoma woman who suffered from a molar pregnancy that resulted in cancerous tissue, but was instructed to wait in a hospital parking lot for her condition to worsen before doctors would provide an emergency abortion.

John McEntee, a former Trump administration official and current Project 2025 staffer, then took it upon himself to post a now-viral TikTok suggesting Harris made all of this up. “Can someone track down the women Kamala Harris says are bleeding out in parking lots because Roe v. Wade was overturned? Don’t hold your breath,” McEntee says in the clip, posted to the TikTok account for “The Right Stuff,” his right-wing dating app. That’s right: In addition to working on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s agenda for a second Trump administration to bypass Congress and enact a national abortion ban (among other terrifying, far-right policies), McEntee is perhaps most famous for launching a dating app from hell made exclusively for right-wingers.

Since McEntee posted his TikTok on Thursday, dozens of women have taken him up on his challenge, starting with Carmen Broesder, an Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on TikTok in December 2022, expressing fear that she would die before any hospital helped her. In 2023, after one rural Idaho hospital shuttered its entire labor and delivery department as a consequence of the state’s criminal abortion ban, Broesder told Jezebel about her experience: “A doctor told me ‘don’t come back until your pain or bleeding is worse,’ like I’m dying.”

Speaking to Jezebel again on Monday, Broesder said McEntee isn’t the first person to try to minimize or cast doubt on her traumatic experience: “It’s disheartening and felt like a slap in the face. I had done so much work to get my story out there and they always say ‘fake news,’ no matter the evidence I bring, including my book with photo evidence.” This skepticism—that abortion bans aren’t truly harming women—reminds me of how, in 2018, about 60% of voters said they didn’t think it likely the Supreme Court would really kill Roe. Broesder added, “It’s tough to constantly face disbelief, especially from those in power or who have platforms to influence others.” After Broesder went to a second hospital in 2022, she says a doctor “looked at me with pity and said ‘there’s confusion, trepidation regarding the abortion law,’” but he couldn’t act to save her life yet.