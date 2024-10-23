Jumping Sycophant’s Support Made Some Young Men Less Likely to Vote for Trump

In July, Elon Musk formally endorsed Donald Trump, who once said Musk would “drop to his knees and beg” at his direction—turns out Trump was right! Not only that, but Musk dumped over $70 million into a super PAC for Trump and, as of this weekend, is using the PAC to give out $1 million per day until Election Day to newly registered swing state voters. Musk’s desperation for Trump’s approval is boundless: Earlier this month, at their first joint rally, he managed to debase himself further, becoming (even more of) a laughing stock as he hopped and skipped out on stage, twice leaping up into the air as Trump looked on with poorly concealed disgust.

But as Musk puts the full weight of both his bank account and his bizarre little leaps behind Trump’s presidential bid, he might be doing more harm to the former president than good. According to a new poll of 18 to 29-year-old men published on Tuesday by Blueprint, “70% of male voters, but just 61% of the youngest of them, know about Elon Musk’s endorsement of Trump.” Of these male voters 24% said Musk’s endorsement made them more likely to support Trump—but 28% said it makes them less likely. While 45% said Musk’s endorsement “has no impact” on who they support.