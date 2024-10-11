Elon Musk Is Basically Working for the Trump Campaign Now

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Insecure billionaire Elon Musk was a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary before Tiny D flamed out. After a bullet grazed Donald Trump’s ear in July, Musk declared that he was backing the former president, and ever since, he’s gotten increasingly…involved. So much so that the man ostensibly running three publicly-traded companies is now basically an adviser for the campaign.

What could be in it for him? Well, Trump has said he’d give Musk a powerful job leading a government efficiency commission, which would make him an American oligarch.

The New York Times reports that Trump and the world’s richest man are speaking several times a week and Musk has effectively relocated from Texas to the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. It’s not clear if he’s staying in a rental, a hotel, or what, but he has an office in Pittsburgh.