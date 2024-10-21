Elon Musk Is Trying to Buy Votes Like He Bought All His Friends

Elon Musk isn’t exactly known for his charisma, and between his inability to be in the same room as a woman and not pressure her to birth his children, and his compulsion to buffoonishly jump whenever he’s on a stage, it’s clear he’s not exactly affable or pleasant to be around, either. But as the richest man in the world, with $242 billion in hoarded wealth from his union-busting companies, he’s been able to buy friends—not particularly cool friends, of course, but that’s neither here nor there.

And ever since endorsing former President Trump and committing over $70 million to Trump’s campaign, Musk has been doing his utmost to buy voters for Trump, too. Musk launched his pro-Trump super PAC, America, in July, shortly after endorsing Trump. The PAC has since been entrusted with running Trump’s ground game in key swing states like Arizona and Nevada, as well as Musk’s increasingly shady voter mobilization efforts.

And over the weekend, while campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania, Musk announced his plan to give away $1 million per day until Election Day (Nov. 5) to randomly selected, registered voters who sign his pro-Trump petition through the America PAC. Mind you, not two years ago, Trump wrote the Tesla CEO off as a pathetic kiss-ass: “I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” the former president wrote in a Truth Social post around when Musk endorsed Ron DeSantis in 2022. Looks like he was right!