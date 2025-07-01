Senate Passes Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood Thanks to ‘Pro-Choice’ Sen. Murkowski

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a massive spending bill that would spend $150 billion on mass deportations, cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans, kick 10 million people off their healthcare, and “defund” abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. The vote was 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance slithering in to break a tie after three Republicans joined every Democrat in voting against it. The sickening bill still needs final approval in the House—which passed its own version in May by a single vote—before it would go to Donald Trump’s desk. This is not a done deal yet.

Trump has been calling the package “one big, beautiful bill,” but as you can see, it’s ugly and vicious. It targets people with Medicaid, a health insurance program for people with low incomes, pregnant people, children, and people with disabilities; millions now face potentially losing that insurance thanks to work requirements and the end of assistance to pay monthly premiums.

As for abortion, the budget bill text doesn’t address Planned Parenthood by name; instead, it blocks funding from abortion providers for one year if they received more than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a single year. What conservatives call “defunding” is a misnomer; there’s no line item in the budget for Planned Parenthood. Plus, the Hyde Amendment prevents federal funding from covering abortion in nearly all cases—but some abortion providers accept Medicaid for other services like birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment.

Any money Planned Parenthood gets from Medicaid is payment for people using their insurance at the clinics. (The organization also gets federal grants to provide low- and no-cost birth control for low-income people through a program called Title X. The Trump administration is attacking that program and freezing grants, citing its executive orders against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.) Last week, the Supreme Court paved the way for more states to kick abortion providers out of Medicaid by ruling that a South Carolina patient couldn’t sue to challenge this policy.

Planned Parenthood has said that if the bill passes, nearly 200 of its clinics would shutter across 24 states, 90 percent of which are in states where abortion is legal. “The number of Planned Parenthood health centers in abortion access states could be cut in half,” their press release read. This bill could affect anyone who gets reproductive healthcare from the organization—no matter what kind of insurance they have—and it could further reduce options for abortion-seekers traveling to other states.