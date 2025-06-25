Susan Collins’ Approval Rating Is in the Toilet 3 Years After ‘Dobbs’

Three years ago this week, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and unleashed devastation across the entire country with abortion bans and increased pregnancy criminalization. Since 2026 is an election year, it’s worth remembering the significant role that one purportedly “pro-choice” Senator had in that outcome.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has not officially announced whether she will seek a sixth term, but she told CNN in May she’s planning to run. “It’s certainly my inclination to run and I’m preparing to do so,” she said. “I’ve obviously not made a formal announcement because it’s too early for that.” Collins was first elected in 1996 and is now the only Republican Senator to represent New England. She’ll face re-election next November for the first time since the fall of Roe and, wouldn’t you know it, she appears to be in the fight of her political life.

A Morning Consult survey released in April found that the 72-year-old Collins is the second most unpopular Senator in the U.S. behind only Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell. The quarterly update found that 51% of Maine voters disapprove of Collins, compared to 42% who approve. That’s a net approval of negative 9 points. Her net approval also declined more than any other Senator since the previous report.

This week, the Maine Democratic Party launched a website to remind voters of Collins’ disastrous anti-abortion votes, but her team waved it away as a “tired” talking point. Let’s unpack that.

Collins voted to confirm two of the Justices who overturned Roe, first Neil Gorsuch in 2017, then Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Collins infamously cast the deciding vote to confirm Kavanaugh and claimed that she not only believed he supported the Roe precedent and that people were being alarmist, but also dismissed the sexual assault allegations against him by saying he had the “judicial temperament” to be on the court. That feels like a lifetime ago, but the vote was 50-48, meaning Collins single-handedly put him on the court. (Yes, Collins voted against confirming Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 weeks before she was last on the ballot, but she notably did so only after it was clear that Barrett had enough votes.)